Boulder County reports 5 new coronavirus cases Sunday, no new deaths

Boulder County reported five new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths Sunday.

To date, there have been 73 deaths and 1,527 positive or probable coronavirus cases. Of the cases, 177 people have been hospitalized, and 609 people have recovered. There are 112 disease investigations in progress, according to Boulder County Public Health.

Statewide, there have been 36,913 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,725 deaths among cases and of those, 1,586 deaths are directly related to the virus. There have been 5,895 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 396,363 people tested, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

