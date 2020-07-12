Firefighters extinguish half-acre fire overnight near Panorama Point off Flagstaff Mountain Road

Firefighters extinguished a half-acre fire overnight near Panorama Point off Flagstaff Mountain Road west of Boulder, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

A Boulder resident reported seeing flames a little after midnight, and the fire appeared to grow quickly with flames reaching an estimated 20 feet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Firefighters from the Boulder Fire Department were the first to arrive and attacked the fire from above, quickly stopping its uphill run. By 4:30 a.m., the fire was fully contained, according to the sheriff’s office. A few firefighters remained through the day to continue mop-up efforts.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is believed to be human caused, according to the sheriff’s office.

Along with the Boulder Fire Department, firefighters from the Rocky Mountain Fire Protection District, Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, Fourmile Fire Protection District and the Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Program worked on the fire. The Boulder Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Police Department and Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also responded.

On Friday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle instituted level two fire restrictions for western Boulder County, which includes the area where the Flagstaff Fire occurred. Anyone found in violation of the fire ban may be convicted of a class two petty offense, and may be subject to up to a $1,000 fine, in addition to any possible civil penalties.