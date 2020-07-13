Longmont protestors call for justice for Vanessa Guillén

Longmont’s David Montelongo decided he could no longer stay silent after hearing the details of the death of 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén.

“We wanted to take more action,” said Montelongo, who organized a protest Sunday in Longmomt with the help of his wife, Stephanie Alvarez, and other community activists. “We wanted to share our support for Vanessa and all the other soldiers. The Latinx community kept asking ourselves, where’s our walk, where’s our marches. Let’s act on it instead of complain about it.”

Guillén’s remains were found two months after she disappeared from Fort Hood in Texas. Her family alleged that she was sexually harassed and didn’t feel she could report those claims to her superiors before her death. Her family also criticized the Army’s investigation.

“Fort Hood needs to answer for a lot of these things,” Montelongo said. “There are a lot of issues. They need to be transparent with everything.”

At the protest, participants waved signs at the corner of Longmont’s Main Street and Sixth Avenue, chanting “Justice for Jessica” in English and Spanish, before watching a Native American prayer ceremony.

“We come here today in solidarity with all of you and with all of our fallen warriors,” said Mario Jose Olvera, the ceremony’s drummer.

Laura Gonzalez, another ceremony participant and a member of the Latino Task Force of Boulder County, noted local activists have been fighting for racial justice for decades.

“Enough is enough,” she said, adding the need to end sexual harassment of women and racism directed at the Latino community is a “parallel” struggle to that of those fighting for racial justice for Black people.

After the ceremony, several people spoke about the need for justice for Guillén and for changes in Longmont. Then the group marched down Main Street.

In Guillén’s case, speakers talked about the need for more accountability in the military, saying sexual harassment is swept under the rug and soldiers fear retaliation if they complain.

Carmen Ramirez, an activist and who works as Longmont’s community and neighborhood resources manager, also called on the younger generation to take on racial justice work.

“This is how community comes together, this is how community heals,” she said. “Don’t let this be the last time you come together to seek justice.”

Organizer Hermine Ngnomire echoed the importance of youth involvement.

“The youth are going to be the ones to transform Longmont and Boulder County going forward,” she said. “We’re uniting and saying wherever our support is needed, we are all going to show up.”