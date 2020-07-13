Charlie Blackmon, cleared of coronavirus, joins Rockies for summer camp

The beard is back.

Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon joined the team at Coors Field for its “summer camp” on Monday for the first time since he tested positive for coronavirus in late June. Blackmon spoke with reporters on a teleconference video call to discuss his return after being cleared of COVID-19. Some highlights:

On his health and goals. “I feel great. I have felt that way for at least a couple of weeks now. I had a day-and-a-half of symptoms, and after that, I started feeling much better. I want to be ready for opening day (on July 24). That’s a pretty short period of time to get ready for Major League Baseball. I’ll do my best, but that’s kind of the goal.”

On his COVID-19 symptoms. “My symptoms are what I would consider mild flu symptoms. A headache was the most prominent thing I felt. I had a bit of a cough. Then I had some body aches. I just felt sick. It only lasted for 36 hours. … I’m lucky that my COVID experience was not nearly as severe. I know that it does affect everybody a little differently.”

On his biggest setback. “Just losing that fitness capacity and not being able to exercise while you’re (COVID-19) positive is the worst part about now coming back and trying to get ready to play baseball.”

On the emotions of his return. “I’m very happy to be back. It’s nice to just walk through the locker room and to see your buddies and your teammates. … I was kind of getting kind of bored there sitting in the basement in quarantine by myself. So, I’m really happy to join the squad.”