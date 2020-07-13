High of 97 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see another day of highs in the 90s before things cool off on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 97 and an overnight low of 60, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 55, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 60, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 64, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 65, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.