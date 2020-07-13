Lafayette family holds peaceful protest, vigil

A Lafayette family held a peaceful protest Thursday night to ask for equity among individuals no matter the race, religion, gender, nationality and age.

Carla Burboa-Colin and her daughter Camila Burboa-Colin said about 38 people attended Thursday night at the intersection of Baseline Road and U.S. 287 to show support for all people.

Carla, 13, who wanted to host the event because she wanted to bring people together and show support during a difficult time for people.

“I understand there are people that don’t agree with the protest,” Camila said. “But, I won’t let that get to me. I won’t stop supporting the social justice our country needs, even when some had the audacity to insult us during the vigil.”

She said while there may never been a “cure” to hatred, she will continue her journey to find peace for the world.

Camilia put together the protest and vigil because she said she had seen what was happening around the country.

“Not just with the Black Lives Matter movement, but throughout COVID,” Camila said. “I wanted to step up and do something.”

She also hopes she can be an inspiration to others, and help other young people do more.

Burboa-Colin said she was thankful for those who attended and made it a peaceful protest.