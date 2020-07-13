Lafayette’s Read Queen officially opens its doors

Construction and the coronavirus pandemic may have impacted its opening date, the Read Queen Bookstore and Cafe officially opened in Lafayette last month.

Boulder and Lafayette residents Barbra Huntting and Deirdre Appelhans planned to open the store in February, but due to unexpected matters, the store opened for the first time June 20.

The women brought an independent book store back to East Boulder County after Louisville’s Book Cellar closed in April 2018. They purchased inventory and naming rights and then began a journey to find the perfect location.

Now, the Read Queen sits across from Lafayette’s WOW! Children’s Museum in Old Town.

“We wanted to start with a soft opening so we could work out the kinks,” said Huntting, a Boulder resident. “We had hoped to open in February, and just as the day was about to approach, there were a couple minor construction things with the building.”

She said those issues ended up being more time consuming. Then the pandemic hit.

“And we couldn’t have more than one or two workers in the building,” Huntting said. “It just extended everything.”

Lafayette resident and co-owner Appelhans said the official pandemic shutdown gave them more time to put the finishing touches on the interior of the store.

“We’ve had a lot of great responses from people coming in,” Appelhans said. “Especially for the red bookcases.”

Inside the store, customers could find a variety of genres in both new and used books, a cafe with an assortment of drinks including coffee, teas, lattes and sweet treats.

“We have a patio on the side that’s beautiful,” Appelhans said. “We have a front porch that people love to come sit and bring their laptop or the newspaper. It’s been really nice.”

While the cafe currently serves sweeter treats for customers, the owners plan to have more options down the line.

While the pandemic did not allow the shop to open, the owners were able to rely on a nonprofit which allowed them to use a site similar to Amazon to keep money coming into the store.

“That service became really popular with customers and has been essential for independent bookstores,” Appelhans said.

Bookshop.org allows customers to find books and have them delivered, and a percentage of the sales go back to the independent bookstores.

“It really helped us during the shutdown period,” Huntting said.

The owners also set up a way to allow customers to place orders directly through the store, where customers can then pick them up.

“It’s saved them on the shipping and has become a big part of our business,” Appelhans said.

The pair hopes customers who come in feel comfortable and invited. The shop is located at 129 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, go to thereadqueen.com.