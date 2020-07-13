Longmont awarded $1.5 million grant for St. Vrain Greenway Trail extension to state park

Longmont is getting a $1.5 million grant to cover half the projected cost of designing and constructing a 3.5-mile extension of the St. Vrain Greenway Trail east of the city in 2022.

The state dollars — which will come from the latest round of annual Denver Regional Council of Government awards from a pool of Colorado Department of Transportation funds that that metropolitan agency administers — will help pay the currently estimated $3 million total cost of extending the greenway trail from where it now ends at Longmont’s Sandstone Ranch Nature Area to a new easternmost point at or near St. Vrain State Park, 3785 Weld County Road 24½.

Longmont will match the $1.5 million in Colorado Department of Transportation funds with $1.5 million in local budget funds already tentatively included in the city’s long-range Capital Improvements Program, according to city staff, with revenues to cover the city’s share expected to come from collections of Longmont’s 0.75% street fund sales tax.

City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the state transportation department for Longmont ‘s receipt, administration and spending of the grant money.

City Transportation Planning Manager Phil Greenwald said in a memo for Tuesday’s Council meeting that design and construction of the $3 million St. Vrain Greenway Trail extension, including a new underpass where the St. Vrain River flows below Colo. 119, have been programmed for 2022.

The project is to create an 8-foot-wide path from the greenway trail’s current terminus at Sandstone Ranch at 3001 Colo. 119, taking it east toward St. Vrain State Park, which lies on Colo. 119 just west of Interstate 25.

The agreement up for City Council approval Tuesday states that Longmont and the Colorado Department of Transportation believe the project will be beneficial “because it will provide an off-street, multimodal connection between Boulder County, Longmont, and several growing communities in Southwest Weld County.”

The St. Vrain Greenway and its trail now run about eight miles, from the Golden Pond Nature Area at Third Avenue and Hover Street on the west to the Sandstone Ranch Nature Area on the east, according to a Longmont website.

There are several other city nature areas abutting the existing St. Vrain Greenway, including Roger’s Grove, Izaak Walton Pond, and Dickens Farm. The St. Vrain Greenway Trail also connects to the Left Hand Greenway.

The city’s website says Boulder County plans to eventually continue the St. Vrain Greenway west to Lyons, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife hopes to extend it through St. Vrain State Park to link with southwest Weld communities’ trail systems.