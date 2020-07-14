Longmont City Council to vote on downtown bicycle dismount mandate

Bicyclists and skateboarders would risk being fined up to $300 if they’re caught riding their bikes or boards on downtown Main Street sidewalks, under a proposed ordinance up for an initial City Council vote Tuesday night.

The measure, if it gets preliminary approval Tuesday and final council approval at a subsequent meeting, would create a mandatory dismount zone on the Main Street sidewalks between First and Longs Peak avenues.

It would prohibit riding a bicycle, electrical assisted bicycle, skateboard, motorized skateboard, scooter, or electric scooter upon those Main Street sidewalks.

The ordinance would not, however, apply to wheelchairs or “special motorized units” used by physically disabled persons, who could continue to ride those wheelchairs and motorized devices on Main Street sidewalks.

In May, council members voted unanimously to give Longmont staff the go-ahead to prepare the mandatory dismount ordinance that’s up for official action on Tuesday.

If adopted, it would replace a voluntary downtown dismount zone the city put into place in 2013 along Main Street between Third and Sixth avenues. The Longmont Downtown Development Authority has supported making dismounting mandatory as a safety measure the LDDA said would reduce conflicts between people walking on the sidewalks as well as the cyclists, skateboarders and scooter riders traveling into, through, and out of the downtown.

If the ordinance gets initial Council approval on Tuesday, it’s tentatively scheduled for a public hearing and a final Council vote on July 28. If approved in that second vote, it would take effect Aug. 10.

The proposed ordinance would not require cyclists, skateboarders or scooter riders to dismount when they’re in the mid-block breezeways between Main Street and the alleys behind Main Street in several downtown locations.

In May, the council directed staff to monitor those breezeways for future consideration but not to include breezeways in the initial dismount ordinance.

City Transportation Planning Manager Phil Greenwald said in a Monday interview that the dismount mandate would apply only to the Main Street sidewalks and not to the vehicle travel lanes and curbside parking spaces the city has temporarily closed through part of the downtown.

Those closed travel lanes — one of Main Street’s northbound lanes from midway in the 200 block of Main to Sixth Avenue, and one of its southbound lanes from Sixth Avenue to Fourth Avenue, together with with the parking spaces alongside those lanes — were shut down temporarily starting July 6 to provide more opportunities for customers of downtown restaurants and other businesses to dine and shop outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The closures could last until late September

City Transportation Planner Ben Ortiz said in a memo for Tuesday night’s council meeting that while a fine of up to $300 may be imposed on anyone convicted for violating the proposed dismount regulation, warnings would be more likely for a first offense.

If approved by council, the ordinance would be enforced during parts of future years by a community ranger program that assigns as many as three of the city’s temporary summertime seasonal park rangers to downtown patrols in addition to assisting with duties in city parks near the downtown and elsewhere in Longmont.

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, none of those community rangers were hired this year and that program has been suspended until 2021, Ortiz noted in his memo to the council, so Longmont police would be the sole agency to enforce the mandatory downtown dismount requirement this year.

In May, city staff told the council that while a dismount ordinance would prevent people from riding on sidewalks along Main Street, bicycle, skateboard and scooter riders would still have access to two parallel options, the alleys one-half block east and west of Main Street.

Staff said both those alleys provide a relatively low-stress, north-south access to Main Street along most of the proposed dismount zone’s length.

If you watch

What: Longmont City Council regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Longmont City Council meetings are being held remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. People can watch the meeting’s live-stream at: Bit.Ly/Longmontyoutubelive or Longmontpublicmedia.Org/Watch/

Agenda: tinyurl.com/y75duolc