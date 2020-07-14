GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

High of 76 with a chance of afternoon showers…

Latest News

High of 76 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder should see temperatures drop into the 70s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 55, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 61, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 63, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 65, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest News

  1. Looking Good Still Matters

    We may not be spending much time in the office right now, but looking good still matters—and North End Salon...
  2. Music Heals In Times Like These

    A song in your heart helps you get through these challenging times. Music heals in times like these and brings...
  3. Your Best Hair Ever

    What does your hairstyle say about you? Your best hair awaits at Lavish Nails & Hair on Main Street in...
  4. Affordable Cremation Services

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides affordable cremation services. Many people choose cremation as part of planning their own...
  5. Apartment Community With The Most Desirable Location

    Here’s an apartment community with the most desirable location in Boulder—and great amenities, too! Habitat Apartments offers unique townhome apartments...