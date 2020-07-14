GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

King Soopers temporarily stops giving coins for change because of nationwide shortage

Grocery chain adopts temporary ban on coins; Feds say shortage due to less money circulating during pandemic

A sign at a Denver King Soopers tells customers that coin change can be applied to their loyalty cards. Photo by Judith Kohler, The Denver Post
So much for getting back quarters for laundry or the parking meter when you pay cash for groceries at King Soopers or City Market.

Kroger, the two chains’ parent company, won’t give coin change to customers paying cashiers with cash for a while because of a nationwide coin shortage. King Soopers spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge said in an email Monday that people can load the change on their King Soopers loyalty card to use on their next purchase or round up their bill to support Kroger’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste program.

“The Federal Reserve is experiencing a significant coin shortage across the U.S. As a result, it is impacting our ability to provide change to our customers,” Trowbridge said.

It’s been recommended that operators of 7-Eleven stores encourage customers to pay with exact change, a credit card or a contactless method to reserve the amount of coins available at each register, 7-Eleven Inc. said in a statement Tuesday.

Some rural Safeway stores have experienced shortages, but overall it hasn’t been a significant problem, said spokeswoman Kris Staaf. Safeway is giving coins as change, she said.

As with many things these days, the shortage is pandemic-related. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently told Congress that the coins stopped flowing when people curtailed their spending as businesses closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Powell said in a hearing in June on Capitol Hill that the government is working to increase the supply.

The U.S. Mint, including the Denver branch, reduced shifts because of the coronavirus outbreak, said Mark Weller, executive director of Americans for Common Cents. The organization supports continuing to print and use pennies and maintaining the right to pay with cash, so it’s watching as various retail outlets and chains decide not to give back coins.

“We’re seeing a push by tech companies and credit card companies to move away from cash because they benefit from that,” Weller said.”Consumers should have multiple ways to pay.”

Kroger said the policy on coins is temporary.

Weller said his organization believe that handling money, paper or coins, is safe despite the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that grocery and retail workers minimize handling cash, credit cards and mobile devices.

Judith Kohler

