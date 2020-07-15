Longmont City Council gives initial approval to downtown bicycle dismount zone

Longmont City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve an ordinance that would create a mandatory downtown bicycle dismount zone on Main Street sidewalks between First and Longs Peak avenues.

The Council action came over objections a representative of Bicycle Longmont raised about concerns he said the local cycling community has with the current form of the ordinance.

‘We strongly encourage you have staff meet and work these issues out with the bicycle community before any new dismount zone ordinance is considered,” Bicycle Longmont board member Scott Conlin wrote Council members in a Tuesday afternoon email.

Conlin said that when 142 people answered a May-June Bicycle Longmont survey, “overwhelmingly, respondents were for an enforced dismount zone.

“However, they clearly wanted downtown to be more bicycle friendly, the city to address Main Street motor vehicle traffic concerns, the LDDA (Longmont Downtown Development Authority to encourage, not discourage, cycling downtown, and provide positive, bike friendly route signage/wayfinding — especially in the alleyways,” Conlin said.

The ordinance getting preliminary Council approval Tuesday night would prohibit riding a bicycle, electrical assisted bicycle, skateboard, motorized skateboard, scooter, or electric scooter in that six-block stretch of Main Street.

Conlin, who also detailed his organization’s concerns via telephone call during the public-comment part of Tuesday night’s meeting, asked in his email: “If Main Street is for cars and trucks, sidewalks are for pedestrians, then where are cyclists to go?

“Please provide a clear and safe route for cyclists to take the alleys for local travel to restaurants and businesses downtown. We ask that you restrict the alleys to service vehicles and owners only, and prohibit general motor vehicle traffic.”

The dismount mandate in the ordinance would apply only to the six blocks of Main Street sidewalks, not to the alleys.

Conlin, however, said, there are no improved alleys, or none at all, behind some of the businesses between First and Third avenues, and “we don’t even know where to ride between First to Third avenues if you want to get to a local business by bike.”

Between Sixth and Longs Peak avenues, the east alley is unimproved, Conlin said, “making the experience not a terribly pleasant one. On the west side, the plaza and housing building break up the alleyway.”

Conlin also said the proposed ordinance’s maximum $300 fine for people ticketed and convicted of violating the dismount mandate “is far outside the norm for both dismount zones” elsewhere and Longmont’s fines for violating a city ordinance. He said Fort Collins’ fine for not dismounting in that city’s zone, after a warning, is up to $75.

“A fine of $25 or $50 was considered most appropriate, according to our survey takers,” Conlin said, adding that “a big concern raised was who is most likely to not obey this mandatory dismount zone. Many of these individuals are the least likely in our community to afford a fine, but these individuals are also the least likely to be compliant.”

He suggested: “Before setting a fine, please determine how the LDDA will go about educating and warning these individuals prior to citing them and issuing fines.”

Longmont city and Downtown Development Authority staffs have said warnings would be more likely for a first offense than a fine. City Transportation Planning Manager Phil Greenwald said Tuesday night that the staff’s assumption was that any subsequent fines “fines would start small.”

When Councilwoman Joan Peck inquired about how the $300 maximum fine in the ordinance was determined, City Attorney Eugene Mei said that “there’s no magic” about putting a fine into local law but that Longmont generally can charge a fine of up to a maximum $999 for a municipal offense.

Mei said repeat offenders might be fined at levels toward the high end of the possible $300 penalty, while the ordinance would give the municipal judge the discretion to impose the fine the judge sees fit.

Councilwoman Polly Christensen said, “It’s not just the cycling community” that has been using city sidewalks. Safety from conflicts with bikers or boarders is also needed by the disabled, the elderly, and people with small children sharing those sidewalks, she said.

“We just can’t have people ride their bicycles in a crowded space,” Christensen said.

Voting for initial approval of the measure, along with Peck and Christensen, were Mayor Brian Bagley, Councilmen Tim Waters and Aren Rodriguez and Councilwomen Marcia Martin and Susie Hidalgo-Fahring.

The dismount-zone ordinance will now advance to a July 28 public hearing and final Council vote. If approved, it would take effect on Aug. 10, replacing a voluntary downtown dismount zone the city put in place in 2013 along Main Street between Third and Sixth avenues.