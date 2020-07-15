Polis signs bill suspending unemployment insurance insolvency surcharge

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bill that would suspend a surcharge on employer payroll taxes until 2022 as the state’s unemployment insurance fund nears zero, but could increase those taxes over the next several years.

Among multiple bills Polis signed into law in recent days is Senate Bill 20-207, which widely alters rules for unemployment in the state by allowing extra weeks before a claimant’s benefits amount is reduced and requiring state unemployment judges to consider a claimant’s worries about returning to work during the ongoing pandemic when deciding whether to approve or deny benefits until September 2022.

For employers, the bill axes until 2022 the automatic surcharge on employer-paid payroll taxes that are meant to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund.

Colorado and other states fill their unemployment funds by charging a tax on the payroll of employers, with the specific premium fluctuating based on the employer’s industry and how often it lays off workers who go on to claim benefits.

Colorado’s fund stood at $1.1 billion at the start of the year, but the rapid demand for benefits caused by the state’s earlier stay-at-home order put historically high strain on that pot of money and all but guaranteed it would go insolvent this year and kick higher premiums and the solvency surcharge into effect next year.

However, that may place additional burdens on employers in a situation where the ongoing pandemic forced and continues to force businesses to shutter, and could ultimately slow down rehiring.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment most recently projected the fund would go insolvent by late July or early August. At that point, it will borrow from the federal government to make sure claimants keep getting paid.

While the bill provides temporary relief from the surcharge to employers, it will increase the level of paid wages that the tax is levied on from the first $13,100 in wages paid in 2021 to the first $30,600 paid to an employee in 2026.

Employers also now have seven days to respond to an unemployment claim and challenge it instead of the normal 12 days under the bill.

The trust fund is not limited by TABOR rules against tax increases without a direct vote from state residents.

