Techstars, Western Union accelerator class announced

BOULDER — Participants for the Techstars & Western Union Accelerator, a program to support financial services startups, have been announced.

The companies, according to a Techstars news release, participating in the 13-week accelerator program are:

AidBanc, a banking and spend management platform for NGOs.

Gig Wage, modern 1099 gig payments for the future of work.

Heights Labs, AI and network analytics platform for risk, fraud, compliance, and AML/CFT.

Line, AI-powered technology that helps qualified and banked individuals without relevant credit-history, payslips or credit-scores establish credit and access affordable financial services such as personal credit.

Logicluster, AI/ML currency pricing software for the remittance and payments industry

Plentina, alternative credit scoring and lending for essentials in emerging markets.

Rise Capital, digital wealth manager connecting Africans to global dollar investments.

Robbie AI, facial recognition technology through real-time streaming in natural settings.

Vested Finance, investment advisory platform promoting sustainable wealth creation by empowering local Indian investors to go global.

Yunit, allows users to save money with their friends.

