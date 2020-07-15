Twin Peaks Charter School responds to grievance

In a response to a grievance filed by a parent calling for the resignation of a board member, Twin Peaks Charter Academy Board President Regina Casey reiterated plans to add training and investigate if the school should create its own social media guidelines.

The grievance called for the resignation of Twin Peaks Charter Academy Board Member Michelle Kieser following social media posts she made in reference to George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25, and coronavirus restrictions.

In the response sent Monday to school families, Casey wrote that the board has asked its governance committee to do three things in August.

The first is to correct outdated bylaws around who can remove a board member — only parents can remove a board member through a recall election, though the current bylaws allow more options.

The second is to revise the the board’s member agreement to ensure members receive annual training similar to what’s provided for employees. The staff training includes school communication, diversity training and equal opportunity training.

The last task is to provide a recommendation on whether the school should continue to default to St. Vrain Valley’s social media guidelines or create its own.

“We always have room to improve and are constantly ensuring we are in compliance with all local, state and federal laws and regulations,” Casey wrote in the response sent to families.