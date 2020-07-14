GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Woman arrested in connection with Longmont Gasamat robbery takes plea deal

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Maria Carrasco (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

A woman accused of helping to rob a Longmont gas station in January has taken a plea deal in her case.

Maria Carrasco, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to  commit aggravated robbery with a real or simulated weapon, a Class 4 felony, according to online court records.

Prosecutors dismissed three other counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felony menacing and vehicular eluding.

Carrasco also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, attempted assault on a peace officer, attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft and providing false information, in four other unrelated Boulder County cases.

Carrasco, who remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail, is set for sentencing on all of the cases on Sept. 18.

Longmont police said Carrasco and a man named Marvin Zuniga Martinez robbed a Gasamat, 301 Martin St., on Jan. 23. Police said Zuniga Martinez, displayed a handgun while Carrasco demanded the money.

The two left the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to an arrest report, Carrasco and Zuniga Martinez were then involved in a theft in Erie, and a Boulder County sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle on Colo. 52.

Marvin Zuniga Martinez (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

Other agencies then joined the pursuit, with Carrasco reportedly driving southbound on Interstate 25 at speeds of up to 100 mph. Police were eventually able to pin the vehicle in a parking lot near 136th Avenue and Zuni Street in Broomfield, with damage to two police vehicles but no reported injuries, the report stated.

Carrasco, who was driving, and Zuniga Martinez, who was in the passenger seat, were both arrested. Police found a knife on Carrasco, and found that the vehicle they were driving had been reported stolen at knife-point in Fountain.

Zuniga Martinez, who is identified in online court documents as Marvin Martinez-Zuniga, is set for arraignment in his case on July 22.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
