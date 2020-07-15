Bands above the Bricks kicks off livestream shows today

Wednesday evenings in Boulder’s summers were once marked by crowds dancing on the Pearl Street Mall as they sipped beverages from a beer, wine and margarita garden as part of its annual 10-week summer concert series, Bands on the Bricks. While the free summertime staple will not currently welcome fans back in person this year, it is providing ways for them to enjoy jams from the comfort of their living rooms.

The newly rebranded Bands above the Bricks will offer folks the opportunity to watch livestream concerts from local favorites, occurring at a location above the mall, at no charge.

While the entertainment is free, viewers are encouraged to donate to Downtown Boulder Foundation Inc. so the series can return successfully in 2021, as funds normally garnered by the cocktails will not be generated this year. Downtown Boulder Foundation is also responsible for the annual events such as St. Nick on the Bricks and Switch on the Holidays. Any contributions will help to maintain the future of these festivities as well.

Every Wednesday, through Aug. 5, watchers can visit BandsOnTheBricks.com and tune in. Direct links to YouTube and Facebook Live will be provided by 6:50 p.m. on the day of the show. Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Salt the rim of a glass, fire up the blender and make sure the WiFi connection is as strong as your libation of choice. Your hump-day dance party has arrived.

Today, The Long Run – “Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles:” It’s hard not to sing along to “Hotel California” when it stretches over airwaves and across your FM dial. Whether you saw the original group in concert back in the day or simply know the hits from classic rock radio airplay, guests are sure to enjoy this homage to the iconic band. With an organic ‘70s sound, this Colorado-based quintet delivers the harmony-driven classics with stellar musicianship.

July 22, Foxfeather: The Boulder-based, alt-Americana band captivates audiences with poetic soul, top-notch lyricism and undeniable stage presence.The stirring and powerful vocals of Carly Ricks Smith and Laura Stratton are a force all their own. Melding potent blues-rock with the vulnerable essence of folk, originality and authenticity seep from every performance.

July 29, Hazel Miller & the Collective: The local queen of blues, jazz, rock and gospel has entertained Colorado crowds since 1984. This legend, originally from Kentucky, has played at Red Rocks , at the White House for President Bill Clinton and for the Denver Broncos after their 1998 Super Bowl win. Don’t miss the sheer force of these unmatched entertainers.

August 5, The Champions: Arena rock didn’t die in the ‘80s. Get nostalgic and indulge in guilty-pleasure tunes from Journey, Def Leppard, Heart, Pat Benatar and Queen. The high-energy supergroup will have you throwing up horns in your kitchen.