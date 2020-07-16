GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Bear spotted eating berries in Boulder yard

News
Boulder Area news

Bear spotted eating berries in Boulder yard Wednesday night

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A bear was spotted in a Boulder neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to Boulder police Sgt. Jeff Kessler, the bear was seen just after 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of Chippewa Dr., near the Frasier Retirement Community.

“Apparently he was eating some berries in someone’s yard, hopped a couple of fences and is just wandering around,” Kessler said.

Kessler said police have notified the Colorado Parks and Wildlife of the situation and said that “the ball is in their court.” Kessler said the bear did not appear to be acting hurt or sick when it was spotted. Kessler warned people not to approach the animal if they see it.

Kelsey Hammon

