Boulder County crews rescue couple lost near Jasper Lake

Emergency crews rescued a couple that got disoriented hiking in western Boulder County Tuesday.

At approximately 7:33 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a couple hiking near Jasper Lake west of Nederland who became disoriented and were unprepared for the evening weather, according to a press release.

The couple, who are from Lakewood, started hiking at approximately 8 a.m. from the Fourth of July campground to Hessie Trailhead then back to the campground via Diamond Lake Trail, according to the press release.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group was contacted and located the couple where the sheriff’s office had instructed them to stay, near the Diamond Lake trail intersection, and assisted the couple out. The rescue took approximately seven and a half hours, according to the press release.

Agencies assisting in the rescue include the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Tory Lysik

