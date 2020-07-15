Boulder County seeking volunteers for advisory boards and commissions

Boulder County is looking to fill 27 volunteer positions on multiple advisory boards and commissions as part of its summer recruitment effort.

Commissions and advisory boards work to provide recommendations and guidance to Boulder County on a variety of issues, according to the press release.

Applications are due by Aug. 11.

Those interested can visit the descriptions and requirements or board vacancies pages on the Boulder County website. Board vacancies can be found at www.boco.org/BoardVacancies and descriptions and requirements of the various boards can be found at www.boco.org/AdvBoardList.