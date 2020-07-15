GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder installs live traffic cameras at four intersections

Four of the busiest intersections in Boulder are now equipped with live cameras, which will allow residents to monitor traffic and plan their trips.

While the cameras were installed in May, associated web infrastructure was only recently completed, according to Trent Fallica, Boulder’s traffic signal and lighting operations supervisor.

Live video can be found on the Boulder website from the intersections of Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue, 28th Street and Colorado Avenue, and 28th Street and Iris Avenue.

All four cameras swivel to provide a 360-degree view of each intersection, so that oncoming traffic can be monitored from all directions.

Boulder originally proposed this project after receiving feedback from residents that, in contrast to other cities along the Front Range, the city did not have cameras that could be used to monitor traffic.

“These specific locations are main thoroughfares into and through the city that are high volume areas that also allow you to monitor overall traffic and road conditions,” Fallica wrote in an email.

While there are currently no installation plans for additional cameras, Boulder has located other possible intersections for installation that it believes would be beneficial, if funding permits.

“The city has submitted a request to (the Denver Regional Council of Governments) for funding to improve connectivity and video technology to help make the signals more adaptive and responsive,” Fallica wrote. “Installation of these cameras is a huge benefit to traffic engineering as it allows them to be responsive to issues or complaints by enabling them to remotely view traffic flow and measure/monitor the effect of signal changes to this flow.”

According to Fallica the cameras cost a total of $49,635, which included all camera hardware, support and installation costs.

“We hope the installation of these cameras improves visitor and residents’ experience as they travel within the city of Boulder,” Fallica wrote.

To access the cameras visit bouldercolorado.gov/transportation/boulder-traffic-cameras.

