Boulder launches One Book, One Boulder reading program

Boulder Public Library and the Boulder Library Foundation are launching the program One Book, One Boulder, in an effort to unite Boulder through the shared experience of reading and discussing the same book.

“So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo is this year’s book selection, according to a press release.

I can't believe that So You Want To Talk About Race comes out in paperback next week – with a new forward & discussion guide! For the last 20 months, this book has helped people around the world have better, more productive conversations on race. How have you used this book? pic.twitter.com/OMagqWvg85 — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) September 20, 2019

There will be a number of events from the end of July to November that accommodate all age groups, including book discussion groups, workshops, performances and themed story times.

The program will end Nov. 5. with a live virtual talk with Oluo from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

According to a release, the Boulder Library and Boulder Library Foundation “hope that this will be the start of an annual One Book aimed at bringing Boulder together to read, engage, grow.”

The audio book is available for download at frontrange.overdrive.com, and copies will also be available at Boulder Public Library branches.

For more information visit boulderlibrary.org/featured/one-book.