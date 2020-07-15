Erie trustees approve extending facial covering order

The Erie Board of Trustees on Tuesday agreed to extend its facial covering ordinance to match Boulder County’s order, and will remain in effect until the county rescinds its own or the town modifies the order.

The trustees voted 5-2 in support of the extension with Mayor Pro-Tem Adam Haid and trustee Brandon Bell opposing.

On July 1, Erie Town Administrator Malcolm Fleming, who was designated as the town’s emergency manager, extended the town’s order, which applies to both Boulder and Weld counties. According to the staff report, the order is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare by preventing the further spread of the coronavirus.

On July 1, the county also extended its order until further modified or repealed.

In May, the trustees agreed to adopt Boulder County’s order which required facial coverings in public places. The order states people 12 and over are required to wear a facial covering in public places where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Weld County has not mandated facial coverings, but has recommended people wear one where physical distancing isn’t as easy, according to the staff report. Bell said while he believes people should follow the guidelines, he doesn’t believe the order is necessary because it cannot be enforced.

“My issue with this is the enforcement of this,” Bell said. “As we discussed last time, this is not an enforceable mandate.”

Haid said because the town does not have a health department to guide this, the town does not have a way to enforce it.

“I think it should come from the federal government that everyone should wear a mask,” Haid said.

He added that Gov. Jared Polis and President Donald Trump should be the ones mandating an order.

Trustee Bill Gippe said until that order comes from the state and federal government, he needs to use his power as a trustee to extend the order.