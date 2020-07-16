Longmont Meals on Wheels resumes hot food delivery, joins Boulder MOW in call for volunteers

After resuming five-day hot meal delivery this month, Longmont Meals on Wheels is searching for new volunteers and looking forward to the chance to connect with its clients face-to-face once more.

In March, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the nonprofit switched its delivery to a one-day drop off of frozen meals to those in need, via partnerships with local restaurants that helped it to create a stockpile of frozen meals.

Katie Wiser, spokesperson for Longmont Meals on Wheels, said she is glad to be “one step back to normal.”

Longmont Meals on Wheels provides affordable meal delivery to homebound people, with the cost determined using a sliding scale. It provides about 500 meals per day, five days a week, and serves Longmont and Niwot residents. It also assists the Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund, a human services nonprofit, by providing meals for people in Lyons and Hygiene.

In March and April, Wiser said, the organization saw 100 new clients in need of meal delivery services. Since then, the demand has continued to rise, she said. With the growing need, services returning to five days a week and some people still not comfortable returning to volunteer, Wiser said Longmont Meals on Wheels needs more volunteers. She said the organization needs about 10 delivery drivers who can commit to a once-a-week delivery, though volunteers can help out as often as several times a week or once a month.

Longmont Meals on Wheels office space is in the same building as the Longmont Senior Center, at 910 Longs Peak Ave. The nonprofit prepares meals from its kitchen there.

With the release of more Centers for Disease Control and Boulder County Public Health guidelines, nonprofit leaders felt they had the necessary protocols for temperature checks, a county face covering requirement and social distancing, to let people safely back into the building, Wiser said. Two kitchen volunteers have since been permitted to prepare and put together meals, and Longmont Meals on Wheels has decided not to let anyone but those volunteers into the building.

All volunteer drivers will remain in their cars, and staff will bring meals to them for delivery. Before the pandemic, drivers went inside the building to collect food and plan their delivery route. Now, Wiser said, drivers pull up to the building at a specific time to get food for deliveries. Wiser added that volunteer drivers, who drop off meals, will be required to use hand sanitizer between each delivery.

In addition to providing food, Wiser said, Meals on Wheels volunteers offer crucial connection for clients, checking up on those who were isolated even before the pandemic. If volunteers notice a client may need someone to check in on them further, they will report back to Meals on Wheels to follow up with them.

“It’s very nice to check on clients in person rather than just over the phone,” Wiser said. “Clients are really glad to have us back and have someone bring them a hot meal everyday.”

Francea Phillips, president of Meals on Wheels of Boulder, said the nonprofit was able to continue offering hot meal services five days a week throughout the pandemic. In addition to continuing services, the nonprofit moved on May 1 from the West Age Well Center to its new home at 3701 Canfield St. in Boulder.

Like Longmont, meal delivery drivers in Boulder aren’t going into the building, instead staff brings the meals outside to them.

Meals on Wheels of Boulder delivers roughly 250 meals a day to people in Boulder. While the nonprofit saw about 50 new individual clients in the first few weeks of the pandemic, Phillips said that with local adult day cares closing, the nonprofit was delivering fewer meals than normal. Phillips said she knows the pandemic has been particularly hard on Meals on Wheels clients, with the isolation increasing “tenfold” for people dependent on the program. She said delivery drivers are encouraged to spend a few minutes socializing with clients from a safe distance.

Phillips said the nonprofit has the capacity to help more people. She said she’s hopeful that more people who need help will reach out to Meals on Wheels Boulder, which she noted serves people regardless of their age or income.

Longmont volunteers said they were glad to be back serving people in their community again.

Luann Jensen, of Longmont, has been a Meals on Wheels volunteer for roughly 13 years. She works in the kitchen helping to prepare and package the meals.

Jensen, who also works as a nurse at Longmont United Hospital, was able to return to her once-a-week volunteer job with Meals on Wheels starting last week.

“It was good to go back,” Jensen said. “It’s a little different with all the social distancing and the masks.”

Jensen said what she missed most about volunteering was the camaraderie with fellow volunteers. She said the services that the nonprofit provides to help people maintain their independence and still have a hot meal is what’s kept her coming to the volunteer job. According to Meals on Wheels’ website, nine out 10 clients said the service allows them to continue living independently. Jensen encouraged people who can to give back to their local nonprofits.

“I think everybody can be a lifeline either with financial help or the gift of our time volunteering,” Jensen said. “I would encourage other people to step up and give a little bit of their time and to help the silent community out there. They are grateful for that kind of service.”

Phillips echoed this sentiment.

“(Volunteering) is probably the most rewarding thing I could suggest for anyone,” she said. “I would encourage people to come and drive and meet these people who are so lonely.”

To learn more or volunteer:

Visit Longmont Meals on Wheels at longmontmeals.org or call 303-772-0540

Visit Meals on Wheels Boulder at mowboulder.org or call 720-780-3380