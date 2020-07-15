Longmont sex assault suspect has trial pushed back to 2021

A Longmont man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017 has had his trial pushed back to early 2021.

Brandon Rodolfo Herrera, 28, is charged with sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Herrera pleaded not guilty to those charges in April and was set for a trial starting Sept. 28. But Boulder District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said that trial date was canceled and Herrera was instead set for trial starting Feb. 15.

Herrera will remain out of custody on a $1,000 cash bond as he awaits trial.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman went to Longmont police on June 23, 2017, to report the incident, which she said happened in Longmont on June 10, 2017.

The woman, who knew Herrera through a mutual acquaintance, said she was at Herrera’s home watching a movie with the mutual acquaintance. The third person went to sleep, while Herrera and the woman continued to watch the movie.

The woman told police Herrera began to try to put his arms around her and began to grope her even as she told him to stop. She then said Herrera pinned her down and exposed himself before masturbating on her.

In a follow-up interview on Nov. 12, 2018, the woman told police she had not told them the whole story initially due to the trauma. In the follow-up interview, the woman told police Herrera tore her pants before sexually assaulting her.

The woman told police the mutual acquaintance accused her of making up the incident because Herrera had turned down her advances, but the woman said Herrera had made previous advances even before the alleged assault.

The woman’s clothes were collected as evidence following her initial interview with police, and the items were submitted for testing. According to the affidavit, two other DNA sources were found on some of items of clothing, while detectives noted tears in the pants the woman said she was wearing.