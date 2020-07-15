Loveland man sentenced to prison for Longmont pharmacy robbery

A Loveland man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to robbing a Longmont pharmacy in 2018.

Lloyd George Stewart, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in February and was sentenced by Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman to five years in the Department of Corrections on Monday.

Stewart was remanded into the custody of the Boulder County Jail to await transfer. He was given credit for 50 days of time served toward his sentence.

According to police, Stewart went into Flatirons Family Pharmacy on Ken Pratt Boulevard on Aug. 29, 2018, and demanded “oxy.” An employee gave it to him and Stewart then fled behind a strip mall and in front of nearby car dealerships.

A few employees from nearby businesses chased Stewart and he stopped for a moment, but then fled again.

Shortly after, police located and arrested Stewart. He did have a handgun, but it was not seen until his arrest.