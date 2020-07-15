Photos: Boulder Prep Students Work with Horses During Summer Program

Marisa Parrot leads Cinnamon the horse over the obstacle course. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Teacher, Eriq Acosta, points out the behavior of one of the horses.
Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students.
Aiden Vieville takes Sheriff for a walk around the obstacle course.
Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students.
Marisa Parrot and Cinnamon the horse have a quiet moment.
Aiden Vieville listens to other students during the circle sharing time.
Marisa Parrot, left, and teacher, Regina Morris, work with Cinnamon the horse.
Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students.
Gray Manno guides her horse over the obstacle course.
Teacher, Eriq Acosta, points out the behavior of one of the horses.
Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students.
Nik Morgan walks her horse through the obstacle course.
Goats provided an audience for the class.