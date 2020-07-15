GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Boulder Prep Students Work with Horses During Summer Program

  • Marisa Parrot leads Cinnamon the horse over the obstacle course. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Teacher, Eriq Acosta, points out the behavior of one of the horses. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • The students get connected with string during a team building exercise. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Aiden Vieville takes Sheriff for a walk around the obstacle course. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Nico Meno steps over the connection lines to open up the circle during a team exercise. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Marisa Parrot and Cinnamon the horse have a quiet moment. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Aiden Vieville listens to other students during the circle sharing time. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Marisa Parrot, left, and teacher, Regina Morris, work with Cinnamon the horse. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Gray Manno guides her horse over the obstacle course. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Nik Morgan walks her horse through the obstacle course. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Goats provided an audience for the class. Boulder Prep students had four weeks of home-learning and now have one week of in-person intensives. The in-person intensives occurred at Flatirons Equestrian Center with groups of 10 students. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
