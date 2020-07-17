Boulder housing board leader says friction with Council on homelessness policies partly resolved by discussion

Despite terse email exchanges between Boulder City Council and its Housing Advisory Board leading up to this week’s discussion of homelessness policies among elected leaders, the vice chair of the board said Thursday she is pleased with the result of the conversation.

That was expressed by Judy Nogg, who helps lead the board, even though officials declined to embrace the recommendations of the volunteer advisory body. It wanted city staff to work to pilot sanctioned encampments for homeless people and safe parking lots for residents living in vehicles, as well as tiny home villages featuring case management geared toward ending homelessness. Creating more options for daytime sheltering and services for homeless people has also been pitched.

Nogg’s contentedness followed her attempt to rebut Councilman Mark Wallach’s criticism of the housing board for what he felt was a lack of context surrounding its proposal for staff direction, such as the costs of potentially running a new service for homeless people, or what entity would be charged with its management. The housing board’s recommendation was made jointly with the Human Relations Commission, another city body that offers advice to elected officials.

“I’m actually pretty energized by the outcome, because I feel like they’re letting us explore these issues, and it’s true, we didn’t get to dig deeply into each one because we had five days to do so,” Nogg said. The advisory bodies talked jointly for the first time on the matter of possible new homelessness strategies just days ahead of Tuesday’s Council meeting, after having their meetings paused by the coronavirus outbreak and the need for city Housing and Human Services staffers, who guide board meetings, to focus on the pandemic response.

Instead of writing off the ideas completely, though, Council gave the housing board and the commission the go-ahead to continue with a committee featuring two members from each group to keep studying possible alternative shelter situations for homeless people who are not eligible for, or are for some reason averse to seeking, housing-focused shelter. That shelter is offered through the three-year-old coordinated entry system, which is run by the Homeless Solutions for Boulder County consortium of local officials, which requires six months of residency in Boulder County to enter and puts clients on track for subsidized housing.

Municipal staffers felt strongly that creating a new legal campground or safe parking lot would distract from coordinated entry, which seeks to suss out those who would benefit most from intensive social work and shelter and eventually public housing, from those who would be best served by getting reconnected with a friend or family member inside the county, the state or even somewhere outside Colorado.

“I believe that safe parking lots can be for 10 people. That’s a lot easier to start with than camping. People who are still hanging on by a thread with their cars, they’re in a slightly easier position to transition,” Nogg said, adding that a new option aside from housing-focused shelter could capture a wider array of needs among homeless populations. “… I recognize there are many people who are disconcerted with coordinated entry. And I think their voices should be heard.”

One way the city staff is trying to address those concerns, which are shared by many along with Nogg, is a new outreach pilot dubbed “BTHERE,” which will involve a three-person team consisting of a mental health professional, someone with experience being homeless and a person with a history working in homeless services. It is a collaboration between the city, Boulder County and two nonprofits that will work to educate the public on the city’s bans on camping in public, and encourage those not enrolled in the coordinated entry system to connect with it to gain access to services, and possibly housing. Those officials will work alongside the Boulder Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team to engage homeless people and build relationships.

Council made clear it does not want any city money to go toward sanctioned campground operations, which would be a major shift from the city’s approach in recent years, with illegal camping citations given out more often by Boulder than Denver. But Council was open to hearing from private parties like nonprofits or churches that may be able to host a well-managed, temporary spot without public funding for homeless people to find their footing.

“Although legal encampments are not an end solution to homelessness, they can provide important stability for people and their belongings that can actually enable them to get off the streets more quickly, or at a minimum improve their quality of life while homeless,” a 2017 report by the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty stated. “We recommend every community immediately repeal any ordinance criminalizing sleeping or sheltering in order to come into constitutional compliance, but … when communities take this step, they should also be prepared with clear guidance on exactly what is allowed where, and a plan to get that information to those who need it.”

Sharon Simmons, a Human Relations Commission member, is skeptical any religious organization or other party in the city would be willing to undertake such a project, especially without the city’s financial backing, but she believes the current lack of a severe weather sheltering location for the upcoming winter season is a problem. Council directed staff to find a solution to help fill in the void in bed capacity left by this year’s planned discontinuation of the cold weather shelter run by nonprofit Bridge House on 30th Street in recent chilly seasons.

“We have so many parking lots in Boulder that are empty right now and not doing anything. But I know it’s a matter of cleaning up after them, and you can’t get them out of there once they form a community,” Simmons said. “I think with winter coming, someone needs to figure something out. Otherwise there is going to be an uproar like you’ve never seen.”

She added: “Things keep grinding and grinding and grinding, and I just don’t know if there is ever going to be a solution. What are we going to do with the ones we can’t help? Are we going to arrest them, put them in jail? That costs money, too.”