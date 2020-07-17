Boulder Prep students participate in outdoor ‘intensive’ classes

Ten Boulder Prep students took turns leading horses, plus a couple ponies, through obstacles Wednesday for an equine leadership class at Lafayette’s Flatirons Equestrian Center.

When a horse balked, teacher Regina Morris — who boards her horse at Flatirons — urged them to draw on their teenage persistence and lead “from your heart.”

“I was in a calm and good mood, so I think (my horse) was in a calm and good mood,” incoming junior Trinity Dupont said as the students talked about how the exercise went.

Gray Manno, also an incoming junior, added she felt a “deep connection” with her horse.

“She was just really sweet,” she said. “I felt like she liked me. We were buddies. It was chill.”

Students at Boulder Prep, a charter high school in Gunbarrel, could choose from three intensive outdoor summer classes, a remote film studies class or independent study. Along with equestrian leadership, the other outdoor classes offered this week are cycling and field science. About 50 students are taking classes this week.

Gray, who started at Boulder Prep this summer, said she’s been “super isolated” and wanted an in-person option to meet her new classmates. Plus, she said, she loves animals and wanted to overcome “some fear of big animals.”

“It’s good to be back in the swing of things,” she said.

The in-person classes are part the school’s five-week summer session. While the summer session usually goes for six weeks, teachers are spending the sixth week focusing on the fall and promoting equity.

Other than the one-week of in-person classes, the school’s four-week long summer classes were all held remotely this year — though up to 10 students have the option of dropping by the school once a week to work there. Classes included positive psychology, indigenous sacred sites, stop-motion animation and music theory.

For the remote classes, there was a mix of instruction and discussion via daily Zoom meetings and self-directed work. Students also had daily opportunities to socialize through a schoolwide morning Zoom meeting and a Zoom lunch social.

Even with those opportunities, Headmaster Lili Adeli said, students were still feeling isolated and disconnected.

“These in-person options gave students that sense of connection that they’ve been missing these last several months,” she said. “They are so happy seeing each other and being able to interact.”

Along with giving students much needed interaction, Adeli said, the in-person classes are giving the school a test run for handling masks, distancing and hygiene if in-person classes resume in the fall.

“It would really help inform us about how students might behave in the fall if we return to in-person teaching,” Adeli said. “So far, the students have responded really well to masks and distancing. They seem to understand the seriousness of the situation.”

Nica Apke, an incoming junior, said she’s hoping for an in-person option in the fall, even though she found it faster to finish work remotely.

“Online school, it’s been really lonely,” she said.