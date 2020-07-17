GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder woman sentenced to eight years in federal prison for collecting dead father’s benefits

A Boulder woman, who pleaded guilty to collecting more than $400,000 in her dead father’s benefits over roughly 12 years, was sentenced Thursday to eight months in federal prison.

Kathleen McCalib, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in January. McCalib, who was free on bond, appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore for sentencing, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In addition to her prison sentence, she will serve three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $429,000 in restitution to her victims.

“Ms. McCalib stole from taxpayers by cashing electronic checks issued to her deceased father,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn in the release. “Now she will have the opportunity to repay that theft with not only her money, but with her time in a federal prison.”

According to the release, McCalib’s father died in late 2006. At the time he died, he was receiving both social security retirement benefits and a civil service retirement pension from his time as a federal employee, the release said. These payments continued to be deposited each month into a joint account that McCalib held with her father. The federal government was not informed of his death.

Investigators believe McCalib had spent roughly $429,454.46 by the time the time law enforcement caught up with her, roughly 12 years later, the release said. McCalib frequently forged her deceased father’s signature on checks, including large checks to herself that she wrote, and then endorsed on the back with her own signature, the release states. McCalib also occasionally paid a home mortgage from the account.

The case was jointly investigated by the Inspector General offices of both the Office of Personnel Management and the Social Security Administration. The sentencing was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan D. Fields, the release said.

“The theft of government funds is a federal crime that directly impacts the American taxpayer,” said Norbert E. Vint, Deputy Inspector General, performing the duties of the Inspector General, Office of Personnel Management, said in the release. “This sentencing is an important step toward restoring the financial integrity of the retirement program and the trust fund.”

Kelsey Hammon

