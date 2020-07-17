CU Boulder students trained for coronavirus contact tracing

A group of University of Colorado Boulder students will contact-trace campus coronavirus cases this semester, earning college credit — and paying tuition for those hours — in the process.

Eighty-five students are enrolled in the course “Public Health Practicum (Contact Tracing)” and will complete trainings from Johns Hopkins University and the state of Colorado to learn how to conduct contact traces.

Including a 50-minute virtual class, students will likely clock 8-12 hours per week contact tracing student coronavirus cases, said Matt McQueen, an associate professor of integrative physiology who will lead the course with integrative physiology professor Todd Gleeson. Depending on their schedule, students could earn between one and three credit hours for their work.

“The learning opportunities that fold into this are endless,” McQueen said. “This academic route gives them a structure to learn, not just be put to work — to layer different articles and papers and have this academic experience of why we’re learning this, not just how to do it.”

McQueen said he’s hoping to secure some kind of funding to pay the student contact tracers, though most students who signed up for the class said being paid doesn’t matter to them. Tuition for a similar credit-hour class is approximately $1,300, with slight variations depending on what year of school students are in. Tuition rates vary by year because the university guarantees students that they will pay the same tuition rate for their first four years.

Not just anyone could sign up for the class, McQueen said — students were vetted and have already taken introductory classes in epidemiology and global public health.

Thirty-five students have completed trainings and will start shadowing contact tracers next week, McQueen said, so they can hit the ground running when the fall semester starts.

When a student reports symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, the contact tracers will ask them who they came in close contact with in the previous 48 hours — people who they were within six feet of for more than 15 minutes.

Then contact tracers reach out to those people to let them know they were around someone who tested positive or had symptoms of coronavirus, but don’t reveal who that person was.

Contact tracers check in with the “close contacts” every day for two weeks to ask them if they’re having symptoms, if they’re scaling back on socializing and to ask them to get tested for coronavirus after seven days.

Information shared with contact tracers is confidential, Health Promotions Director Leisha Conners Bauer said. Contact tracers don’t identify who tested positive or showed symptoms of coronavirus when they’re tracking down close contacts. Students will not do contact tracing on faculty or staff COVID-19 cases, or on students they know.

Not only does the class give students hands-on public health experience, Conners Bauer said, but students will likely be more forthcoming with people their own age.

“They will probably be more open in responding to the questions they’re getting around contact tracing if it’s a peer asking them,” she said. “Even in my current work where I go out and talk to students about topics that might be a little sensitive like substances or sexual health, their response is very different if it’s coming from me or if it’s coming from a peer having that same discussion.”

The capacity of the contact tracers is a moving target, McQueen said.

“We probably have three-fold what would be recommended, given the infection rate in Boulder County,” he said. “We felt much more comfortable going over capacity, knowing we can turn this into a traditional academic experience if we had to.”

If there are not many cases to contact trace, students will focus more on academics than hands-on work, McQueen said.

Campus leaders are working alongside Boulder County Public Health on contact tracing and the overall coronavirus response, Conners Bauer said.

Given their long history of working together, the partnership between BCPH and CU Boulder made sense, spokesperson Chana Goussetis said.

“We are very grateful for CU Boulder’s partnership in contact tracing for the CU community. They know their community best; they have insights about students’ needs and a level of understanding that will help us to respond swiftly and put mitigation steps in place — like testing, quarantine, or isolation — to stop transmission,” Goussetis said in an email.