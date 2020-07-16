High of 92 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs climb back into the 90s today and over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 63, with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 65, with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 98 and an overnight low of 64, with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 61, with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
