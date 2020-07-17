GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Pediatricians remind parents to stay on…

News
Boulder Area news

Pediatricians remind parents to stay on vaccination schedule even during pandemic

  • Oliver Augusto, 1, gets his vaccinations from Jordyn Jamison as his father, Javier Augusto, holds him. Twins Oliver and Martina Augusto, background, had a well-child and immunization visit with Dr. Heather Isaacson at UC Health Pediatric Care Clinic in Longmont on Thursday. Health care providers are reminding Boulder County parents to keep up with their children’s vaccination schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Javier Augusto holds onto her son, Oliver, 1, while talking to Dr. Heather Issacson during the visit. Leide Augusto holds her daughter, Martina, on the left. Twins Oliver Augusto and sister, Martina, had their well-child visit and immunization with Dr. Heather Isaacson at UC Health Pediatric Care Clinic in Longmont on July 16, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Martina Augusto, 1, gets her vaccinations from Jordyn Jamison as father, Javier, hangs on. Twins Oliver Augusto and sister, Martina, had their well-child visit and immunization with Dr. Heather Isaacson at UC Health Pediatric Care Clinic in Longmont on July 16, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Javier Augusto holds onto her son, Oliver, 1, while talking to Dr. Heather Issacson during the visit. Twins Oliver Augusto and sister, Martina, had their well-child visit and immunization with Dr. Heather Isaacson at UC Health Pediatric Care Clinic in Longmont on July 16, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Martina Augusto, 1, sits in her mother Leide Augusto’s lap during a well-child and immunization visit Thursday at UC Health Pediatric Care Clinic in Longmont. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Martina Augusto, 1, gets her vaccinations from Jordyn Jamison as father, Javier, hangs on. Twins Oliver Augusto and sister, Martina, had their well-child visit and immunization with Dr. Heather Isaacson at UC Health Pediatric Care Clinic in Longmont on July 16, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Oliver Augusto, 1, stands on the exam table, held by his father, Javier. Twins Oliver Augusto and sister, Martina, had their well-child visit and immunization with Dr. Heather Isaacson at UC Health Pediatric Care Clinic in Longmont on July 16, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

of

Expand
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

As COVID-19 has consumed conversations about health and prompted many people to stay at home, a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a sharp decrease in child vaccinations across the country since the onset of the pandemic.

While there is no vaccine for COVID-19, Boulder County pediatricians are reminding parents that there are many diseases that are vaccine-preventable — urging them to keep their children on recommended immunization schedules.

A UCHealth release said that pediatricians fear the decline in vaccines could lead to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, pertussis, meningitis, polio and Hepatitis A.

“We want to make sure that our patients stay on their vaccine schedule so we don’t have another outbreak on our hands,” said Dr. Heather Isaacson, pediatrician at UCHealth’s Longmont Clinic.

Isaacson has noticed a drop in patients over the last several months across the board, but said vaccination and well-child check rates “really dropped.”

Martina Augusto, 1, sits in her mother Leide Augusto’s lap during a well-child and immunization visit Thursday at UC Health Pediatric Care Clinic in Longmont. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

“This pandemic has really paid a toll on children and adolescents’ mental health as well,” Isaacson said. “I think really being able to check in on them and getting them in for their checkups and making sure physically they’re well, emotionally OK, and getting those vaccines is really critical right now.”

She believes that especially during the stay-at-home order, patients were hesitant about going to a doctor’s office. But Isaacson said since the pandemic, the clinic has made several changes including modifying the check in process, eliminating waiting rooms and separating sick and well patients.

“We’ve made it very safe,” she said.

Longmont resident Mckenna Sumrak has taken her two young daughters into the UCHealth Longmont Clinic for their vaccinations in the last month.

“If anyone is going to have the precautions in place, a health care facility will,” Sumrak said. “So, I wasn’t concerned about it… I felt very safe.

“COVID is important, but there are just a lot of other things that we have immunizations for.”

Noelle Videon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. How’s Your Home Office?

    How’s your home office? The right office furniture can make a huge difference. Unfinished Furniture Colorado has everything from simple...
  2. Refinishing, Not Remodeling

    Updating your kitchen or bathroom is one of the best things you can do for your home. But it can...
  3. Viegut Funeral Home Is The Choice

    Viegut Funeral Home is the choice of many families in northern Colorado. They bring together decades of experience caring for...
  4. Air Conditioning Repair And Installation

    Is your AC doing its job this summer? For expert air conditioning repair, maintenance and installation in northern Colorado, you...
  5. Great Apartments Close To Everything

    You’ve heard about The Shores at McIntosh Lake. These exceptional apartments are close to everything—like a gated sanctuary just north...