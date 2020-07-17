The Samples’ Sean Kelly to perform high-def show, talks ‘man-made’ virus

In 1987, Sean Kelly founded The Samples — a reggae-influenced pop-rock band whose namesake was born out of the members’ early reliance on grocery store samples for sustenance. Before selling a million records, multiple record contracts and appearances on “The Tonight Show,” Kelly and crew would peruse the aisles of local King Soopers in the hopes of finding freebies of hummus and cups of granola.

From humble beginnings playing the now-shuttered Tulagi, a music venue on Boulder’s University Hill, to sharing festival bills with The Allman Brothers, Blues Traveler, Phish and opening for Sting, frontman Kelly has seen all facets of the industry.

Early on, the band grew its fanbase organically by touring heavily — initially playing in college towns. “Could It Be Another Change,” on the band’s 1989 debut album, was exposed to a new crop of listeners when it appeared on the soundtrack to the 2012 film “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”— based on the 1999 coming-of-age novel by Stephen Chbosky.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Kelly will perform an acoustic set from Stone Cottage Studios, which will be livestreamed using the highest of quality equipment — making for a memorable at-home show for viewers. This will be the first in a new streaming music series presented by Stone Cottage Studios — the quaint video and audio production space, founded by Jamie Maynard — though other soon-to-be-featured artists have not yet been revealed.

The innovative event will feature 1080P video and audio for a unique viewing experience that is sure to be a cut above the rest. While a ticket to the high def livestream is just $15, diehard fans can opt into other packages at a variety of price points. Personalized shout-outs, song requests, T-shirts and signed CDs are among Saturday’s offerings.

In this Q&A, the Boulder-based musician and skilled songwriter weighs in on what viewers can expect from the upcoming virtual gig, how a previously written song now encapsulates his feelings regarding the COVID-19 situation and how the current pandemic isn’t deterring him from playing in-person shows.

Daily Camera: As a musician, I imagine you are itching to get back on the road and play in front of live audiences again, but this upcoming show seems to offer fans a high-quality experience. What do you think separates this upcoming gig at Stone Cottage from other livestreams?

Sean Kelly: Well, I get to work with my prior manager Ted Guggenheim. He and I not only go way, way back to the early days but we have both gone through so much together. So, it’s going to be a bit nostalgic. I’ve never done a livestream with state-of-the-art equipment so this will definitely be quite different and very clean sounding.

DC: Really enjoyed your last album “Indian Summer.” I’m curious if the pandemic and the forced isolation has actually inspired you to create? Have you been writing during quarantine? If so, can we expect to hear any new material on Saturday?

SK: Sometimes I feel as though I’ve covered pretty much every topic possible within the 20-something Samples albums that are out there. Ironically, I wrote a song called “New World Order,” on the “Indian Summer” CD, and that completely sums up my critical thinking opinions on this obviously man-made engineered virus situation.

DC: I read that you are offering fans access to purchase a limited number of VIP packages that will allow them to request songs and shout-outs during Saturday’s show. What prompted you to want to include these perks and how have ticket sales been going?

SK: This was a brilliant idea that my current manager Shee Shee Kramer and Ted Guggenheim came up with. Options are great. The sales have actually been through the roof, so it’s very exciting.

DC: When do you expect to perform in front of a live audience again in person? Do you have plans to offer any social distance shows this summer at limited capacity?

SK: I’ve already played many shows regardless of the state of affairs. I just got back from playing a really incredible show in Nashville last weekend. I just covered my face with my shirt for the whole flight because I didn’t have a mask and didn’t feel like breathing carbon dioxide the whole trip. Not one person said a single thing. Many more shows are coming up everyday for me. I guess there’s two types of people out there in the world, those that are glued to their fear-mongering and propaganda-instilling TVs, and those, like me, who stopped watching the idiot box a long, long time ago.

DC: Lastly, has social distancing and the pandemic taught you anything about yourself you didn’t know? Or, have you incorporated any new daily practices or taken up any new hobbies as a result of adjusting to our “new normal?”

SK: Hasn’t taught me one single thing. It’s just massively reinforced my never-waving beliefs that we are controlled like robots, we submit without question to anything that the media says and we make great pets. I consider the concept of the new normal as the new abnormal. I’m not a fan.