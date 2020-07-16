GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Wildlife officials kill bear that prompted Lost Lake closure

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Wildlife officials have killed a bear that was believed to have been involved in numerous campsite conflicts near Lost Lake over the last three years.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife closed the Lost Lake backcountry area last week because of the bear, which has been involved in 16 reported incidents since 2017 and showed “little to no fear of humans,” according to a release.

According to the release, wildlife officers were searching for the bear on Saturday when it came into a camping area. Wildlife officers euthanized the male, which was believed to be between 4 and 8 years old and weighed about 200 pounds.

The bear also had a birdshot injury in both hindquarters and an injury to the rear left leg that did not allow it to straighten the limb completely.

“We don’t normally manage conflict bears in the backcountry,” Area Wildlife Manager Jason Duetsch said in a statement. “If backcountry campers want to prevent something like this from happening again, they should invest in a bear canister to secure their food and scented items so bears do not get rewarded and become conditioned to living off of human food sources. When they do, they become aggressive working to get what they can smell is there, and that is when public safety is at risk.”

Wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area for bear activity, but the Lost Lake area is expected to reopen for public use on Monday.

“We are grateful for the close coordination with Colorado Parks and Wildlife,” U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Angela Gee said in a statement. “We hope future campers to the area will continue to be vigilant and will come prepared for camping in bear country.”

This is the second bear to be killed in the Nederland area this month, after a camper shot a bear that charged him and his dog in the Gordon Gulch area.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
