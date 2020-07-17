GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones named…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones named to RTD Accountability Committee

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones to the Regional Transportation District Accountability Committee.

Jones, who has served as a county commissioner in Boulder County since 2013, was named as one of the representative of local government to the committee, according to a release.

The RTD Accountability Committee will work to recommend changes to the agency’s operations, according to the district’s website. Polis appointed five members while the legislature appointed six, all of which have backgrounds in areas such as transit planning and finance.

“This is an important opportunity to fix things and continue working to meet the needs of hardworking Coloradans, small businesses, tourists, and everyone who is impacted by RTD each day,” Polis said in statement.

The committee will meet in July and issue a report a year from that. RTD will then have to implement the recommendations or publicly explain why they will not.

The other members appointed by Polis were Deyanira Zavala, executive director of Mile High Connects; Sophie Shulman, chief of innovative mobility at the Colorado Department of Transportation; real estate developer Chris Frampton; and Georgia Tech College of Sciences Advisory Board member Rutt Bridges.

Members appointed legislature include Lone Tree Mayor Jackie Millet; Northglenn City Council member Julie Duran Mullica; attorney Kathy Nesbitt; ADA Paratransit Advisory Committee member Krystin Trustman; Aurora City Councilwoman Crystal Murillo; and Dan Blankenship, CEO of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority;

Tory Lysik

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. How’s Your Home Office?

    How’s your home office? The right office furniture can make a huge difference. Unfinished Furniture Colorado has everything from simple...
  2. Refinishing, Not Remodeling

    Updating your kitchen or bathroom is one of the best things you can do for your home. But it can...
  3. Viegut Funeral Home Is The Choice

    Viegut Funeral Home is the choice of many families in northern Colorado. They bring together decades of experience caring for...
  4. Air Conditioning Repair And Installation

    Is your AC doing its job this summer? For expert air conditioning repair, maintenance and installation in northern Colorado, you...
  5. Great Apartments Close To Everything

    You’ve heard about The Shores at McIntosh Lake. These exceptional apartments are close to everything—like a gated sanctuary just north...