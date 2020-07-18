GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County encourages residents to respond…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County encourages residents to respond to RTD survey on future bus service amid coronavirus

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County is encouraging residents to respond to a Regional Transportation District survey before Friday to influence future bus services provided as the effects of the coronavirus limit the agency’s resources.

The concepts presented by RTD under an effort known as “Reimagine RTD” could have significant impacts on routes within Boulder County that could go into effect in 2021, a news release from the county said.

The scenarios presented could affect routes including the Y, which runs between Lyons and Boulder; the N, which runs between Nederland and Boulder; the JUMP, which runs on Colo. 7 between Boulder and Lafayette; the LX, which runs between Longmont and Denver; and the 225, which runs between Boulder and Lafayette on Baseline Road.

“It is imperative that county residents complete the survey and provide invaluable feedback to RTD and its Board of Directors,” the release said.

The RTD survey can be taken online at bit.ly/2B7wKE2.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
