Boulder County man accused of illegal marijuana grow gets probation

A man police accused of illegally growing marijuana in Boulder County while also failing to file income tax has taken a plea deal in his case and was sentenced to probation.

Brent Tyler Long, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of marijuana cultivation with more than 24 plants on Wednesday, according to court records.

Attorneys agreed as part of the plea deal to a probation sentence, and Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer sentenced Long to 18 months of probation on Tuesday.

While tax evasion charges were dropped as part of the plea deal, Boulder District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said Long agreed to pay restitution for failing to pay his taxes as part of the disposition.

Charges of money laundering, possession of marijuana concentrate, and 11 counts of possession of a controlled substance were also dropped as a condition of the plea.

“This guilty plea and sentence is the culmination of a lot of hard work,” the Boulder District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “The defendant is being held responsible for his illegal marijuana cultivation and he will be prohibited from participating in the marijuana industry in the future. Also, this guilty plea requires him to pay restitution for his failure to pay income taxes to the State of Colorado. We appreciate the work that went into this case.”

Long’s attorney Eric Zale declined to comment further on the case Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, law enforcement agents in Houston, Texas, contacted the Boulder County Drug Task Force in 2017 about Long, who was reportedly transporting marijuana into Texas and exchanging it for cocaine.

Police in Ward and Nederland told investigators Long was believed to be growing marijuana at his property in the 43,000 block of Peak to Peak Highway. Investigators with both the Ward and Nederland offices said they had been to Long’s property for other reasons and had seen marijuana plants in a shed on his property.

The task force obtained a search warrant for the house and returned about a week later and collected more than 150 marijuana plants and 50 pounds of finished marijuana product along with cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms and various other pills. Detectives also found seven firearms and almost $10,000 in pesos.

Detectives also seized hundreds of financial documents from the home that were turned over to a special agent with the Colorado Department of Revenue. The special agent found Long had not filed income taxes since 2016.

When Long did file income taxes, he reported his profession as a “contractor” for a company called “Integrity Boulder,” but detectives noted he reported less than $50,000 over the three years, which did not match up with his possessions.

State records also showed Long did not have the proper licenses to grow marijuana on his property, according to the affidavit.