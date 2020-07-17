GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police investigating possible bias-motivated assault

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police are searching for three men who reportedly assaulted a person while making “homoophobic and other disparaging statements,” according to a release.

The named victim waved down a police officer near Broadway and Violet Avenue and said the assault occurred at 8:45 a.m. today.

According to the release, the named victim said she was assaulted by three men who were yelling derogatory comments.

The named victim had a verbal altercation with at least two of the men in the previous 24 hours, and said that “homophobic and other disparaging statements” were made during that incident.

Police got a description of the three men but were not able to locate them. The named victim was able to get a photo of the suspects.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police Detective Kevin Marples at 303-441-3345 or marplesk@bouldercolorado.gov.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
