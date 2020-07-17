Boulder puts in leash restrictions on Community Ditch Trail due to coyote den

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks has implemented leash restrictions for the Community Ditch Trail to protect a coyote den and its pups.

According to a tweet from Open Space and Mountain Parks, reports were filed of a coyote acting aggressively while defending its den.

To help protect a coyote den & young pups, OSMP has instituted leash restrictions on the Community Ditch Trail. OSMP is implementing these restrictions after receiving reports of a coyote acting aggressively to defend its den. #boco_trails #boulder pic.twitter.com/KhGzSPAjTi — Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) July 17, 2020

Community Ditch Trail, which is located near Marshall Lake in southern Boulder County, typically allows voice and sight control but will now be leash only.