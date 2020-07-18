GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Developer proposes large office park in Broomfield

An artist’s rendering shows the exterior of one of the four-story office buildings planned for Simms Technology Park. (Broomfield planning documents / Courtesy)
By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
BROOMFIELD — Baltimore-based commercial real estate development St. John Properties submitted preliminary plans this month to construct a 14-building office and technology park in Broomfield near the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

All told, the Simms Technology Park campus — located west of Simms Street and south of 112th Avenue — would include nearly 600,000 square feet of new space. St. John is proposing five single-story office buildings to total 145,520 square feet, two four-story Class A office buildings totalling 202,400 square feet, six flex/research and development buildings at 221,040 square feet and one retail building at 8,125 square feet. The site plan also includes 7.7 acres for future development of restaurants and a convenience store and gas station.

Construction would be completed in four phases, according to a St. John memo.

“Previously, other developments have been proposed and reviewed on the subject property but withdrawn or not constructed,” planning documents show.

St. John, representatives of which were not available to provide comment Friday, is seeking a concept review for Simms Technology Park, after which the developer plans to submit a full site development plan.

