Guidepost Montessori coming to Longmont

NewsBoulder Area news

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

LONGMONT — Guidepost Montessori is opening a campus in Longmont later this year.

The school at  1011 Dry Creek Dr. accepting pre-registration now for its infant, toddler, preschool and kindergarten classes in the fall.

“Opening our doors for Emergency Care was a meaningful way for us to serve families who needed childcare most during such an unchartered time with the pandemic,” head of school Shanae Huber said in a prepared statement. “Our team has since gained concrete experience running our classrooms and programming in a way that balances the utmost priority of health and safety with the equally important developmental, social and emotional needs of our children.”

For more information on Guidepost Montessori at Longmont, call the school at 720-340-7859 or visit www.guidepostmontessori.com/longmont.

