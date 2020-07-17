Highs in the 90s for most of the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s for most of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 66, with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 97 and an overnight low of 63, with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 62, with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here