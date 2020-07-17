GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Hotel occupancy crept back in June but remains highly suppressed

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
Hotel occupancy crept higher in June following historic lows in the wake of COVID-19 travel and business restrictions but remains far lower than is normal for the industry, according to data in the recently released monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Statewide, hotels were 38.3% full in June and the average daily price was $104.85 for a room, up from 26.5% and $83.27 in May. The virus pandemic has pushed those 2020 year-to-date figures down to 42.7% and $145.37. That’s compared to 68.1% and $160.19 year-to-date in 2019.

Last month, Greeley hotels were the fullest in the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley regions at 45.9% occupied. The average room cost $80.03 per night.

Loveland hotels saw a June occupancy rate of 42.8% and nightly room price of $93.67.

In Fort Collins, hotels were 41.2% full and the average nightly room rate was $92.10.

Estes Park had the most expensive rooms in June at an average of $187.49, but hotels were only 39.4% full.

Boulder had a June occupancy rate of 35.3% and a nightly average price of $112.32.

Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, hotels were 34.0% booked at an average rate of $84.88.

Longmont hotels saw the most unused rooms, posting an occupancy rate of 28.8%. Rooms were an average of $88.58 per night.

