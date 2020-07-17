Humane Society of Boulder Valley hosting virtual event, auction on Saturday

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is hosting its first “Puttin’ on the Virtual Leash” event on Saturday, a livestreaming online event and auction.

“Celebrate the pets in your life and help save those still in need at a soiree to save lives,” the Humane Society’s website reads.

The online auction opened July 6, and will remain open until 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event will start from 5-6 p.m. with “Barkeasy Hour,” when organizers recommend pouring a cocktail and tuning into the livestream for an introduction of volunteers, photos of animals and a “shoutout to generous donors.”

The livestreamed main event will be run from 6-7 p.m., and organizers will stream mission moments live and feature some of the auction items.

Registration is free.

To find more information, tune into the livestream and bid in the auction, visit www.boulderhumane.org/potl2020.