Boulder County Sheriff’s Office actively working to rescue woman who fell in Rollins Pass

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is actively working to rescue a woman who fell down a hillside in Rollins Pass near Needle’s Eye Tunnel, a Nederland hiking area.

According to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sgt. Jeff Pelletier, a witness who was with the woman at the time of her fall contacted authorities for help just after 2 p.m.

Pelletier said the woman suffered some lacerations, but the full extent of her injuries and the situation are still being determined, Pelletier said.

Four Boulder County Sheriff’s Office emergency services units are working to reach the woman, alongside officials from the Forest Service.

This story will be updated as information is available.