C.O. to CO: Owings arrives with new swing and versatility

Perhaps it’s fitting that Chris Owings has found a home in the Rocky Mountains.

The former Arizona Diamondback — whose nickname and initials are C.O. — arrived at Colorado Rockies spring training as a non-roster invitee trying to rediscover his swing after a difficult 2019 season.

“I feel a lot more like myself,” Owings said. “My hand-eye coordination is back to where it was when I was hitting all those extra-base hits.”

However, making the Rockies 40-man roster was far from the only thing on his mind during spring training.

Owings started for the Rockies on Mar. 5 against the Diamondbacks. Two days later, he was with his wife Brittany as they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia. Owings expected to return to Salt River Fields soon after, and was scheduled to play Mar. 12, but while he was flying back, the NBA canceled its season.

The day he was supposed to return to the field, MLB ended spring training. It was a tough blow for a player who knew he had a shot at a roster spot, but Owings didn’t seem to mind.

“It’s been a huge blessing to get those three months at home with her to watch her grow up,” he said. “She’ll be five months here in August so it was really fun to watch her grow and spend time with my wife.”

And while Owings adapted to his new responsibilities as a father, he also continued to work and prepare for a potential baseball restart.

Drafted in the first round by the Diamondbacks, he had a strong 2016 campaign when he hit .277 and added 40 extra-base hits including 11 triples, tying him for most in the majors.

“For a guy who’s a little smaller in stature, he’s got all-field pop,” Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black said. “There’s right-center field power, there’s pull power, he can play the little game … he’s got a strong arm. He can run, he can steal a base. He can win a game with his glove, he can win a game with his bat.”

Owings had another strong season in 2017, hitting a career-high 12 home runs, but a broken hand suffered in July forced him to undergo two surgeries and limited his effectiveness. Arizona non-tendered the versatile utility player following the 2018 season.

“I tried to make some swing changes in spring training (2018),” he said. “I don’t know if it was the strength of the hand or what, but I kinda got into some bad habits that carried on through 2018.”

He signed with the Kansas City Royals in 2019, but was cut after just 40 games. A 26-game stint with the Boston Red Sox saw him end the season hitting just .139 with a -1.1 WAR.

Since his time with the Royals, Owings started working with a new hitting coach, Lorenzo Garmendia, who helped him reevaluate his swing and fix his mechanics.

With his improved swing, Owings was looking for a team and chose the Rockies in part because of a familiar face: hitting coach Dave Magadan, who had worked with the 28-year-old in Arizona.

Owings impressed out of the gate in Scottsdale, with Black noticing the utility man’s preparation and composure, and the Rockies made sure to bring him to summer camp in Denver once the MLB restart began.

“C.O.’s done great,” Black said. “We saw in spring training one in Scottsdale his versatility, his ability to move all over the field, how he plays. I think he’s built, and he plays the right way. He’s built the right way, and he’s had some good swings.”

Then on Friday, he got the good news he’d been waiting for.

“I felt like I did everything I needed to do to make the team, but man it was nice,” he said about learning he had made the Rockies’ 40-man roster along with Matt Kemp and Daniel Bard.

Going forward, Owings’ role isn’t known. He’s played every position in the infield, some outfield, pinch ran, and everything in-between since joining Colorado. He said he’s most comfortable playing second base, but will play wherever the Rockies need him. His only goal is to bring the purple and black back to the playoffs.

And he’s already contributing to the team. In the intra-squad scrimmage Friday, Owings had two doubles, scored twice, laid down a good sacrifice bunt in a late-inning simulation, and turned a double play while playing second base.

“I’m just looking to fit right in whatever role that is,” he said. “Just showing up to the park every day ready to play, whether that’s in the infield, outfield, just to help this team out as much as possible.”