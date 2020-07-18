GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Man rescued after injuring ankle on Mount…

News
Boulder Area news

Man rescued after injuring ankle on Mount Sanitas outside Boulder

Members of Boulder-area rescue groups carry a hiker with an ankle injury off the East Ridge Trail at Mount Sanitas, just outside Boulder, on Saturday.
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 32-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning after he injured his ankle in the area of the East Ridge Trail at Mount Sanitas, just outside Boulder.

The Boulder County Communications Center was notified about 10:45 a.m. that the man had injured his ankle while hiking with family members and was unable to walk out, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Members from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District and City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Rangers provided first aid to the man and he was carried out to South Cedar Brook Road in a litter, where he was transported to a Boulder-area hospital by his wife, the release said. American Medical Response also responded to assist with the incident.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. How’s Your Home Office?

    How’s your home office? The right office furniture can make a huge difference. Unfinished Furniture Colorado has everything from simple...
  2. Refinishing, Not Remodeling

    Updating your kitchen or bathroom is one of the best things you can do for your home. But it can...
  3. Viegut Funeral Home Is The Choice

    Viegut Funeral Home is the choice of many families in northern Colorado. They bring together decades of experience caring for...
  4. Air Conditioning Repair And Installation

    Is your AC doing its job this summer? For expert air conditioning repair, maintenance and installation in northern Colorado, you...
  5. Great Apartments Close To Everything

    You’ve heard about The Shores at McIntosh Lake. These exceptional apartments are close to everything—like a gated sanctuary just north...