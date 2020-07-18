Photos: 2020 BVSD American Indian Graduation Ceremony

Ime Salazar, left. puts a stole around her daughter, Masani Salazar, a graduate of Centaurus High School, during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.
Ime Salazar appears to be proud of her daughter, Masani Salazar, during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.
Rick Williams, of Oglala Lakota/ Northern Cheyenne ancestry, give the graduate blessing during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.
Fairview graduate, Ethan Rice, hugs his mother Rebecca Rice during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.
Fairview graduate, Kayik Wildcat, gives a rose to Ime Salazar during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.
Fairview graduate, Kayik Wildcat, gets help from his grandmother, Ruby Wildcat during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.
Steven Halsy-Williams plays traditional native music during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.
Fairview graduate, Kayik Wildcat, give an elbow greeting to Rob Rice during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.
BOULDER, CO – JULY 18, 2020: Ime Salazar, left. puts a stole around her daughter, Masani Salazar, a graduate of Centaurus High School, during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.
(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Saydie Sago, a Zuni Pueblo member and a CU Boulder graduate, was the keynote speaker during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.