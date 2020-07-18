GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: 2020 BVSD American Indian Graduation…

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: 2020 BVSD American Indian Graduation Ceremony

  • Ime Salazar, left. puts a stole around her daughter, Masani Salazar, a graduate of Centaurus High School, during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.

  • Ime Salazar appears to be proud of her daughter, Masani Salazar, during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.

  • Rick Williams, of Oglala Lakota/ Northern Cheyenne ancestry, give the graduate blessing during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.

  • Fairview graduate, Ethan Rice, hugs his mother Rebecca Rice during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.

  • Fairview graduate, Kayik Wildcat, gives a rose to Ime Salazar during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.

  • Fairview graduate, Kayik Wildcat, gets help from his grandmother, Ruby Wildcat during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.

  • Steven Halsy-Williams plays traditional native music during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.

  • Fairview graduate, Kayik Wildcat, give an elbow greeting to Rob Rice during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.

  • BOULDER, CO – JULY 18, 2020: Ime Salazar, left. puts a stole around her daughter, Masani Salazar, a graduate of Centaurus High School, during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Saydie Sago, a Zuni Pueblo member and a CU Boulder graduate, was the keynote speaker during the BVSD American Indian Graduates Ceremony at the Museum of Boulder on July 18, 2020.

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
