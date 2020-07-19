Entertainment Photos: Firehouse Art Walk in Longmont Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) David Hartman plays classic rock during the Firehouse Art Walk along Main Street in Longmont on July 18, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Crystal Bronson, of Tie-Dyed Turtles Natural Living, makes handmade dog collars for the Firehouse Art Walk along Main Street in Longmont on July 18, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Linda Cranston displays her artwork at the Firehouse Art Walk along Main Street in Longmont on July 18, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Amanda Maldonado puts out her drawings during the Firehouse Art Walk along Main Street in Longmont on July 18, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) David Hartman plays classic rock during the Firehouse Art Walk along Main Street in Longmont on July 18, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Linda Cranston displays her artwork during the Firehouse Art Walk along Main Street in Longmont on July 18, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Amanda Maldonado displays her drawings during the Firehouse Art Walk along Main Street in Longmont on July 18, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Show Caption of Buy images from this galleryExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: July 18, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. | UPDATED: July 18, 2020 at 6:35 p.m.